Azerbaijan's football team won Bahrain 3-2 in a friendly match held in Manama, Bahrain on October 9.

The match took place under difficult weather conditions (hot weather and humidity) at Bahrain National Stadium.

On the 31st minute of the match, Abdulwahab Al Malood opened the score and secured Bahrain’s lead (1-0). After 10 minutes, Azerbaijan’s Rufat Dadashov restored the status-quo (1-1).

The second half gave the fans three more goals.Tamkin Khalilzade benefited from a grave mistake of Bahrain’s defender and scored the second goal for Azerbaijan (1-2).

Bahrain’s Jassim Al Shaikh scored the second goal for his team. However, the Azerbaijani team scored the last and the winning goal thanks to Ramil Sheidayev’s goal in the 70th minute.

Thus, the national team won the away match ahead of the Azerbaijani-Hungary match in the framework of the EURO 2020 qualification, which will be held in Budapest on October 13.

Nikola Jurcevic, head coach of the Azerbaijani national soccer team, said the match was important to keep the Azerbaijani team in a good mood ahead of the difficult match with Hungary.

"In the last few matches, Bahrain had not missed more than one goal, but today we managed to score three times. The game was played under severe weather conditions. The temperature was very high. We understood how the players in the field sacrificed themselves. We have a match with Hungary ahead, and before it we must conduct a good recovery process. Of course, this match will be more difficult. The weather conditions will be better, and the status of the match is higher, and in general the match will differ in a number of purely football nuances," Yurchevich said.

