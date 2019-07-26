By Trend

The fourth day of artistic gymnastics competitions was held at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 26, Trend reports.

Winners and prize-winners in men’s floor exercises, pommel horse and rings events, as well as in women’s vault event and exercises on uneven bars have been determined.

Representative of Azerbaijan Samad Mammadli won a silver medal in pommel horse exercises.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Trend presents photos of best moments of the fourth day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019.

