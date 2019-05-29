By Trend

Transportation for the spectators who have purchased tickets for the UEFA Europa League final, which will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29, will be provided by X1 and X2 express buses, Trend reports referring to the Baku Transport Agency.

Those who have bought tickets will be able to go to the stadium using the X2 express bus near to the 28 May metro station.

The service will be available for fans from 19:00 to 23:00.

