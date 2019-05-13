By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The capital of Azerbaijan has successfully held the Baku Grand Slam 2019 judo tournament, where national athletes gained seven medals: one gold, two silver and four bronze.

As many as 449 judokas from 57 countries contested medals at Baku Grand Slam. Azerbaijan was represented by 43 judokas: 28 male and 15 female.

National judoka Hidayat Heydarov won gold medal in the category of 73 kg. Nijat Shikhalizade (66 kilograms) gained silver of the tournament while Rustam Orujov (73 kg) and Telman Veliyev grabbed bronze medals.

In addition, Rustam Kotsoiev won a bronze medal as a result of a dramatic fight against Mongolian sportsman Otgobaatar Uuganbaatar.

On the final day of Baku Grand Slam 2019, an Azerbaijan judoka managed to win one more medal. Mammadali Mekhtiyev added another silver medal to the Azerbaijani team in medal ranking.

In women’s competition Irina Kindzerskaya (78 kg) gained bronze medal after the win against Belarusian Marina Slutskaya.

Thus, with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals, the Azerbaijani team ranked third in the overall medal standings. Brazil is on the second position, while the Japanese judoka team is first with two gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

Judo is one of the most developed kinds of sport in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani judo team is considered one of the best in the world.

Earlier, the International Judo Federation (IJF) released its ranking for January 2018, where ten Azerbaijani judokas were in Top 20 in their weight categories.

Judo is a martial art that was born in Japan, and it is now known around the world as an Olympic sport. Judo was established by combining jujitsu, a form of wrestling, with mental discipline. The roots of jujitsu lie in sumo, which has a long history.

Judo became an Olympic sport at the Tokyo Games in 1964, and thus became universal. The International Judo Federation today brings together 195 national federations and 5 continental unions.

