The third day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.
Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes autograph sessions of Williams, Racing Point, McLaren, Haas, Toro Rosso. F2second race will be also held.
Moreover, the program includes Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade. After the parade, FORMULA 1 SOCAR AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2019 will start.
|
Fan Zone gates opening
|
10:00
|
All Zones
|
Autograph session - Williams
|
11:20
|
F1® Fan Zone
|
11:40
|
Autograph session - Racing Point
|
11:20
|
F1® Fan Zone
|
11:40
|
Autograph session - McLaren
|
11:40
|
F1® Fan Zone
|
12:00
|
Autograph session - Haas
|
12:00
|
F1® Fan Zone
|
12:20
|
Autograph session - Toro Rosso
|
12:20
|
F1® Fan Zone
|
12:40
|
F2™ second race
|
13:10
|
On Track
|
14:00
|
Grid Intro & Drivers' Parade
|
14:30
|
On Track
|
15:00
|
National Anthem Ceremony
|
15:54
|
On Track
|
15:56
|
FORMULA 1 SOCAR AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2019
|
16:10
|
On Track
|
18:10
|
Podium Ceremony
|
18:10
|
On Track
|
Crystal Hall gates opening
|
18:30
|
Crystal Hall
|
DJ Mendoza
|
20:30
|
Crystal Hall
|
AISEL
|
21:15
|
Crystal Hall
|
Cardi B
|
22:00
|
Crystal Hall
|
Fan Zone gates closing
|
22:00
|
All Zones
|
Crystal Hall closing
|
23:30
|
Crystal Hall
Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.
The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.
The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).
The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.
Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.
