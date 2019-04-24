By Trend

The entrance to the territory of the Baku Boulevard from the Azneft Square to the Baku International Marine Station has closed in connection with the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku on April 26-28, Nigar Arpadarai, Head of Marketing and Communications Department of Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC), told Trend.

She stressed that only those who have tickets for the Formula 1 would be able to enter the territory of the boulevard starting from April 25, 2019.

“The entertainment programs will begin at the boulevard on April 25,” Arpadarai said. "The entrance to the territory of the boulevard will open on April 29."

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will be held in Baku on April 26-28.

Azerbaijan extended the contract to hold Formula 1 races for another 3 years.

Baku hosted the Formula 1 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race on April 27-29, 2018. It was won by the pilot of the Mercedes AMG F1 team Lewis Hamilton.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Boxes and pit lounges of the Paddock Club are also located there.

---

