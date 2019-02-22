By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Azerbaijani national team successfully performed at the 2019 Egypt Open World Taekwondo G-2, which was held in Hurghada, Egypt.

The competition started on February 21.

According to the results of the competition, Azerbaijani athletes won two gold, two silver and one bronze medals, Taekwondo Federation of Azerbaijan reported.

Four athletes under the leadership of head coach Farid Tagizade represented Azerbaijan at the competition. Nijat Muslimov (K42-75 kilograms) performed in two categories and won first place in both.

Elimkhan Manafov (K43-61 kg) lost in the semifinals and became third.

Royal Fataliyev (K44-49 kilograms) and Aynur Mammadova (K44-58 kilograms) were defeated in the final meetings and finished the competition with silver medals.

Members of the Azerbaijani national team in para-taekwondo took part in the open championship of Africa and according to the results of the competition, national athletes took the third place in the team event.

Nijat Muslimov became the strongest athlete of the tournament.

In the open championship of Africa, which is a rating tournament, 108 para-taekwondo players from 28 countries took part.

The competition ended on February 24.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992. Many of those athletes now enjoy international recognition.

The Federation’s training facility houses new, state-of-the-art training equipment and has a proud history of bringing up more than 500 black belt recipients and athletes.

