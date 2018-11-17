By Trend

After the election of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as the President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, a great turning point was observed in this field, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Ismayil Ismayilov said.

He made the remarks Nov. 17 at the opening ceremony of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

“Today, we are here for another sports festival in Azerbaijan,” he said. “The strongest gymnasts of the world gathered in ancient and beautiful city of Baku. I sincerely greet all the guests arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy at the Land of Fire. You are welcome to Azerbaijan!”

“At present, Azerbaijan is internationally recognized as sports country,” he noted. “Azerbaijan is able to host every event, including sports events at a high level. The 1st European Games held in Baku in 2015 and the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games hosted two years later in 2017 under the leadership of the Organizing Committee led by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as the World Chess Olympiad organized in 2016, Formula-1 Grand Prix in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the World and European Championships in different sports disciplines, the World Cups and Grand Slam tournaments, hundreds of international events prove this fact. The European Youth Festival to be held in Baku in 2019, the final match of the UEFA Europa League Final in 2019 and the UEFA Euro 2020 European Football Championship’s group matches will also be a continuation of this spectacular series.”

“Today, Azerbaijan is a modern, secular, stable and democratic country, and all conditions have been created for the young people to grow up in a healthy spirit and to follow a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

“Naturally, all this is the result of a far-sighted policy, the basis of which was laid by National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev,” he noted. “The achievements gained as a result of special attention and care shown to the athletes with the opening and putting into operation of nearly 50 Olympic Sports Complexes, magnificent sports facilities in all Azerbaijani regions with the direct personal initiative of the country’s President and President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev, who continues the policy of the National Leader, have incomparably increased. If there were Olympic Champions and medallists, World and European Champions among the Azerbaijani sportsmen during the period of Soviet Union, today, the number of these champions has enormously increased.”

“Along with other sports disciplines, gymnastics disciplines are being developed in our country, as well,” he said. “Especially, after the election of First Vice-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as the President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation a great turning point was observed in this field. Today, our gymnasts are able to enter into the rivalry with the world's leading gymnasts at the World and European Championships, World Cups and Grand Prix events, compete with them on equal level, and even win medals leaving them behind.”

“The Acrobatics Gymnastics World Cup competitions are being held at this beautiful and magnificent venue - the National Gymnastics Arena,” he added. “I would like to express our deep gratitude to the leadership of the International Gymnastics Federation for entrusting us to host such a prestigious tournament in our country. I, once again, cordially congratulate the whole sports community representatives on the occasion of this festival, and wish all participants to demonstrate great performances and achieve success!”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz