By Naila Huseynli

National young chess players have made great strides in the European Youth Chess Championship in 8-18 age groups ended in Riga on August 30.

The championship brought together 1,074 chess players from 47 European countries.

Eight-year-old Azerbaijani chess player Jahandar Azadaliyev scored 8 points out of 9 and reached to the highest step of the podium in the championship.

National pride, 14-year-old Ayan Allahverdiyeva was awarded the title of European Champion by showing the same result (8 points out of 9).

Thus, Azerbaijani team with two gold medals took second place after Russia, which gained seven gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Belarusian national team is in third place with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Overall, athletes from 15 countries won medals in the championship.

Chess for centuries has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions as the chess remains to be a crucially popular sport for now.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments. At present, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Teymur Rajabov is the reputable grandmasters of Azerbaijan. Despite his short life, Vugar Gashimov also had made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

