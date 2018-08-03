By Laman Ismayilova

The United World Wrestling (UWW) unveiled a new rating of freestyle wrestlers.

The first five of different weight categories included two representatives of the national team of Azerbaijan, azerisport.com reported.

Jabrayil Hasanov (79 kg) is ranked second with 36 points. Mirjalal Hasanzade (61 kg) is on the fourth position. The wrester scored 31 points.

In 2010 and 2011, Jabrayil Hasanov won the European championships and finished third at the world championships. Next year he was fifth at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

He graduated from the Azerbaijan State Sport Academy and since 2000 is coached by Aslan Agayev.

In June 2015, Hasanzade competed in the inaugural European Games, for the host country Azerbaijan in wrestling, more specifically, Men's freestyle in the 74 kilogram range. He earned a bronze medal.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Mirjalal Hasanzade booked a spot at the Rio 2016 Olympics after winning the silver medal in the 1st OG World Qualifying Tournament in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

In July 2018, he grabbed a bronze medal at Yasar Dogu Memorial.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

Azerbaijan left Rio de Janeiro with a total of 18 medals. Nine of these medals were distributed to the Azerbaijani team in wrestling.

The Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling have rich history and unique traditions. The elements of national wrestling can be encountered on the Gobustan rocks, in folk and classical literature, and sagas.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) is the international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling; its duties include overseeing wrestling at the Olympics.

It presides over international competitions for various forms of wrestling, including Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling for men and women, as well as others.

The flagship event of UWW is the Wrestling World Championships. It was formerly known as the FILA 'International Federation of Associated Wrestling Styles), having assumed its current name in September 2014.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz