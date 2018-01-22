By Laman Ismayilova

The Synergy Baku Cycling Project will join the Sharjah International Tour for Cycling.

The International Tour for Cycling will be held in the United Arab Emirates on January 24-27. The four-stage race will be the team’s season opener.

Veteran riders, including Kirill Pozdnyakov, Elchin Asadov and newcomer Oleksandr Polivoda will lead the team.

They will be backed up by Samir Jabrayilov, Enver Asanov and Elgun Alizada. The race marks Pozdnyakov’s return to racing and Polivoda’s debut for the team.



“The new season is starting and we are looking forward to a good one. Our veterans are taking on this first race and we will see how well they have trained over the winter – of course we expect good results! The whole team will get together for the first time for training camp after this race, and we are all looking forward to that," said sports director Eldar Dzhabrailov

The race covers 412 kilometres in the Emirate of Sharjah. It opens with a 10.2 km individual time trial in the capital city of Sharjah. The second stage is a flat one, 151.6 km from Al Batayeh to Al Malaiha.



The third stage should be decisive in determining the overall winner. It covers four ranked climbs in the 116.7 km from Dibba to Wadi Al Hilo, with a category one climb coming only six kilometres before the finish. The race then ends with 139 km along the Sharjah waterfront.



---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz