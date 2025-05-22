North Korea launch several cruise missiles towards Sea of Japan

22 May 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The launch occurred from the Hamgyong-Namdo province at around 09:00 local time (04:00 Baku time). It is believed that the missiles fell into the sea. The South Korean military confirmed they observed preparations for the launch and were actively preparing for the possibility. They are sharing intelligence with the United States in response to the launch, Azernews reports.

This missile test marks the latest in a series of provocative actions by North Korea, following a short-range ballistic missile launch on May 8.

While North Korea has conducted numerous missile tests in recent months, this latest cruise missile launch highlights their ongoing development of long-range missile technology. Cruise missiles are particularly concerning because they are more difficult to detect and intercept than traditional ballistic missiles due to their flight patterns at lower altitudes. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation, as such tests often signal the development of more sophisticated and evasive weapons systems.