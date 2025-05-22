New test develop in UK that can detect brain tumors in matter of hours

22 May 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Researchers in the UK have developed a groundbreaking test that can determine the type of brain tumor in just a few hours, dramatically reducing the waiting time compared to the current standard, which can take weeks, Azernews reports.

The method, developed by scientists at the University of Nottingham, has been hailed by surgeons as an innovative leap forward in the field of neurosurgery. This ultra-fast genetic testing method is expected to significantly improve the quality of care and outcomes for thousands of patients. It has already been tested in over 50 surgeries, showing a 100% success rate in accurately identifying tumor types.

Currently, there are more than 100 known types of brain tumors, and correctly diagnosing each one is critical to choosing the most effective treatment strategy. The ability to identify tumor types in a matter of hours allows doctors to make timely and informed decisions, which could be life-saving.

The breakthrough has also sparked interest in other hospitals across the UK. Some have already begun to incorporate this new testing method into their existing diagnostic programs, conducting broader evaluations to assess its effectiveness and potential for widespread implementation.

This rapid genetic testing technique could pave the way for faster, more precise treatments and, ultimately, better patient outcomes, bringing hope to many who are affected by brain tumors.