1 May 2025 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

Despite the Trump administration’s public insistence that Beijing must make the first move in resolving the escalating tariff war, signs have emerged that Washington has quietly sought to re-establish contact. According to a Chinese state-linked social media account often used to signal official thinking, the U.S. has recently reached out through informal channels to explore the possibility of trade negotiations.

The post, shared by Yuyuantantian, an account tied to China Central Television, emphasized that Washington appears more eager to de-escalate, citing mounting political and economic pressure in the U.S. Though lacking details, the revelation contrasts sharply with President Trump’s portrayal of a patient and confident stance, suggesting the White House may be recalibrating its approach behind closed doors.

While Mr. Trump reiterated on April 30 that President Xi Jinping must initiate talks, claiming confidence that a conversation will eventually take place, the Chinese side appears unmoved. Yuyuantantian stated that China would not engage until the U.S. demonstrated “meaningful measures,” indicating that Beijing remains cautious and deliberate in its strategy.

The urgency in Washington may be tied to recent economic indicators. Government data revealed that the U.S. economy contracted in early 2025—the first time since 2022—due in part to a front-loaded import surge and weakening consumer activity following the imposition of steep tariffs. Meanwhile, consumers are beginning to feel the impact, as prices rise on goods sourced from China, undermining Mr. Trump’s narrative that Beijing would shoulder the cost of his 145 percent tariff hike.

The developments underscore the fragile nature of U.S.-China relations as both sides engage in high-stakes maneuvering. While Beijing maintains a reserved public posture, the Biden administration—or its successor—may face increased pressure to recalibrate its trade approach amid signs of domestic economic fallout.

