Kenyan Agnes Ngetich breaks 10 km world record
Kenyan Agnes Ngetich has set a new world record in the 10 km road race (for races where only women participate), Azernews reports.
The 24-year-old Ngetich showed a result of 29 minutes 27 seconds at the competition in the German city of Herzogenaurach. She improved the achievement of Agnes Tierop (30.01), which was set in September 2021, also in Herzogenaurach.
Ngetich is the 2023 world champion in cross-country.
Previously, the Kenyan was also the world record holder in the 5 km distance, but in December 2024, her compatriot Beatrice Chebet improved her achievement.
