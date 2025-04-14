Hollywood returns to traditional values because of Trump's policies

14 April 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

After Donald Trump came to power in the United States, American film studios began to shift away from promoting inclusivity and instead focused more on family values, Azernews reports.

Hollywood studios have started to reduce the number of films and TV series featuring non-traditional characters, while turning more toward religious themes and stories that depict rural life. The catalyst for this change was President Trump’s executive orders, which aimed to challenge policies of diversity, equality, and inclusivity across various sectors of the economy.

Early signs of these changes in the film industry are already noticeable, as Le Figaro points out: Disney decided not to introduce a transgender character into one of its children’s cartoons, and premieres based on biblical stories have found success on Amazon and Netflix streaming services. In an interview with Le Figaro, the former head of one of the largest film studios suggested that audiences could expect a resurgence of westerns and action films, with Trump’s political slogan "Make America Great Again" and its associated values likely to influence the "production process of the entertainment industry."

The shift in Hollywood has sparked discussions about whether this trend is a temporary response to political changes or part of a larger cultural backlash. As streaming services grow in influence, the landscape of what is considered "mainstream" entertainment could become even more fragmented, with audiences gravitating toward content that reflects their personal beliefs and values. It will be interesting to see how this will shape the future of storytelling in the U.S.