European countries, Canada update travel advisories amid US immigration crackdown

24 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Several European countries, along with Canada, have updated their travel guidance, warning citizens to adhere strictly to US to try rules amid an immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Denmark, Germany, Finland, and the United Kingdom have revised their advisories following reports of travelers being detained or deported upon arrival in the United States.

The warnings come in response to a series of incidents involving European travelers who were refused entry at US borders. Some were detained, questioned, and later deported despite holding valid visas or ESTA authorization.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed it is assisting one of its nationals who remains affected by border enforcement measures. “The final decision on entry lies with US border authorities,” a spokesperson for the ministry stated, cautioning that even minor past infractions, overstays, or incorrect travel details could lead to detention.

Britain’s Foreign Office has issued a similar warning, advising that travelers could face arrest or deportation if they fail to comply with regulations.

Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised over recent changes in US passport policy, including the suspension of provisions allowing transgender, intersex, and nonbinary individuals to update their gender markers.

US border crackdown

The updated guidance comes as the Trump administration implements stricter immigration controls, including tougher visa screening procedures and enhanced border enforcement.

In recent weeks, reports have surfaced of a Canadian traveler and a British artist being detained at US entry points, adding to concerns that even those with valid documents may be at risk.

Germany’s Foreign Office has urged travelers to carry proof of return plans and be prepared for thorough questioning at the border. Those who encounter difficulties are advised to seek assistance from their respective embassies or the US Department of Homeland Security.