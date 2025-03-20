Moscow, Kyiv agree on swap of 175 POWs each in latest exchange
Russia and Ukraine each exchanged 175 prisoners captured in the Ukraine conflict on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Another 22 seriously wounded Ukrainian prisoners in need of urgent medical care were also transferred "as a gesture of goodwill," the ministry said in a statement.
It also said that the United Arab Emirates provided mediation efforts leading to the return of Russian service members.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!