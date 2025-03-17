Rubio: US may seek new trade deals after reciprocal tariffs

17 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Sunday that Washington could start discussions with different countries to establish new trade deals once tariffs are applied to major trading partners, Azernews reports.

"We are going to put tariffs on countries reciprocal to what they impose on us. It's not against Canada, it's not against Mexico, it's not against the EU, it's everybody," Rubio told CBS News. "and then, from that new baseline of fairness and reciprocity, we will engage, potentially, in bilateral negotiations with countries around the world on new trade arrangements that make sense for both sides," he added.

Moreover, Rubio claimed that the US was treated unfairly "for 30 or 40 years" because it wanted other countries "to be rich," stressing that the European Union showed a particularly unfair treatment of the US. "It's not a low-wage economy. It's very comparable to ours in terms of its composition and so forth. Why do they have a trade surplus with us," he concluded.