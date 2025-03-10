Japan intends to cooperate with Canada for G7 unity

10 March 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japan has announced its intention to continue working closely with Canada to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region and strengthen the unity of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, Azernews reports.

Chief Secretary of the Cabinet of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized that Canada and Japan share core values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and also have similar strategic interests.

“We will work with Canada, an important strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region, to maintain and strengthen peace and stability in the region and the world, while also working to ensure the unity of the G7,” Hayashi stated at a press briefing.

This year, Canada holds the G7 presidency, and with the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, concerns have emerged within the group about the cohesion of its members.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the Liberal Party has elected Mark Carney as its new leader, setting the stage for him to succeed Justin Trudeau, who recently announced his resignation as prime minister.

The growing importance of Japan and Canada's bilateral cooperation highlights the shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries have a shared interest in countering rising tensions, particularly with China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Strengthening ties between Japan and Canada, two democratic powers with advanced economies, provides a unified front in upholding international norms.

The evolving leadership in Canada adds another layer of complexity to the G7. Mark Carney’s potential leadership transition could bring a fresh perspective to Canada’s foreign policy and its role within the group. His background as a former Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, as well as his work on global financial stability, could influence the economic and strategic priorities of Canada moving forward.

The return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency could also present challenges for the G7, particularly in terms of international cooperation and shared goals. The group’s cohesion will be crucial in addressing pressing global issues such as climate change, trade, and security, as well as the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region.

In any case, the collaboration between Japan and Canada represents a growing recognition of the need for collective action in an increasingly multipolar world.