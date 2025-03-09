Iran willing to resume nuclear talks, but rejects full program abandonment

9 March 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's mission to the United Nations has announced that Tehran is prepared to discuss the prospects of resuming negotiations on its nuclear program. According to the statement released on the mission's official "X" page, Iranian diplomats have emphasized that they would not accept demands for the complete abandonment of the nuclear program, Azernews reports.

They stated, "If the goal of the talks is to address concerns about the potential militarization of Iran’s nuclear program, then such issues can be discussed. However, if the objective of the negotiations is to achieve the dismantling of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program—something former US President Barack Obama could not achieve—then such talks will never take place."

Recently, the United States stated that it does not rule out the possibility of a military solution to the issue of Iran’s nuclear program but still prefers to resolve the issue through dialogue.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, reiterated that Iran would not engage in direct negotiations with the US as long as Washington continues its policy of maximum pressure and threats against Tehran.