U.S. sanctions six Chinese firms for aiding Iran’s military industry
by Alimat Aliyeva
The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on six Chinese companies, including five based in Hong Kong and one in Shenzhen, for allegedly supplying components to Iran’s drone and ballistic missile manufacturers, Azernews reports.
The sanctioned firms are accused of providing electronic components to Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra (PKGB) and its subsidiary Narin Sepehr Mobin Isatis (NSMI). PKGB has been under U.S. sanctions since 2019, while NSMI was blacklisted in 2024.
This move underscores Washington’s continued efforts to counter Iran’s missile and drone programs, which the U.S. claims are used to destabilize the Middle East. The sanctions also add to ongoing U.S.-China tensions, as Washington increases scrutiny of Chinese firms linked to Iran’s military supply chain.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!