U.S. sanctions six Chinese firms for aiding Iran’s military industry

27 February 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on six Chinese companies, including five based in Hong Kong and one in Shenzhen, for allegedly supplying components to Iran’s drone and ballistic missile manufacturers, Azernews reports.

The sanctioned firms are accused of providing electronic components to Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra (PKGB) and its subsidiary Narin Sepehr Mobin Isatis (NSMI). PKGB has been under U.S. sanctions since 2019, while NSMI was blacklisted in 2024.

This move underscores Washington’s continued efforts to counter Iran’s missile and drone programs, which the U.S. claims are used to destabilize the Middle East. The sanctions also add to ongoing U.S.-China tensions, as Washington increases scrutiny of Chinese firms linked to Iran’s military supply chain.