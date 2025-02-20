Google agrees to pay 326 million euros in taxes to Italy

20 February 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google has agreed to pay 326 million euros to settle a tax dispute with Italian authorities, Azernews reports.

The Milan Prosecutor's Office had been investigating tax evasion by Google Ireland Limited, and in light of the settlement, it has recommended that the case be closed.

The agreement follows years of scrutiny over Google's tax practices in Italy, where the company faced allegations of underreporting profits to avoid paying taxes. This settlement marks a significant step in resolving the matter, though it is part of a broader trend of international pressure on tech giants to pay their fair share of taxes in the countries where they operate.

Google, like many other global corporations, has faced similar disputes in other European countries, including France and the United Kingdom, where governments have taken action to ensure that large companies contribute more to their national economies.

The settlement also comes at a time when European Union officials have been pushing for stronger regulations on tech companies and fairer taxation policies to address the increasing dominance of multinational corporations.