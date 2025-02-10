Ukraine's Zelensky hails Trump's peace plan but expects to end Russian aggression

10 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for a quick settlement in Ukraine must not only stop the war but also ensure that there can no longer be any more Russian aggression, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing the strait times.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine wanted no repeat of the experience of peace accords and talks that failed to produce results in the years running up to Moscow's February 2022 full-scale invasion. And that, he said, meant putting security guarantees in place.

"A frozen conflict will lead to more aggression again and again. Who then will win prizes and go down in history as the victor? No one. It will be an absolute defeat for everyone, both for us, as is important, and for Trump," Zelenskiy told Britain's ITV.