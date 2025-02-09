Trump quits his plan to deport Prince Harry due to tiff with his wife Meghan
U.S. President Donald Trump says he has no plans to deport Prince Harry, saying the self-exiled royal has “enough problems” with his wife, Meghan Markle.
Trump’s swipe at Markle came during an interview with the New York Post, which asked if the president planned to kick the prince out of the country amid ongoing questions about his immigration status.
“I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible,” he told the Post.
