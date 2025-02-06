Minister Bolat highlights benefits of rebuilding Syria’s trade infrastructure

6 February 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat gave a speech at the "Turkiye-Syria Economic Cooperation Summit," organized by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD) and the International Business Forum (IBF) at the Şahinbey Congress Center in Gaziantep.

He discussed the rebuilding of Syria’s industrial and trade infrastructure in the new era. Bolat stated that the summit holds historic significance and emphasized that Turkiye and Syria would work hand in hand moving forward.

Recalling that Turkiye shares a 910 km land border with Syria, Bolat highlighted the long-standing historical, cultural, industrial, and economic ties between the two nations.

The Minister also pointed out that December 8, 2024, would be a crucial date for both Syria and Turkiye, marking a turning point in bilateral relations.

Besides, Ömer Bolat shared that the Yayladağı Border Gate had been opened for humanitarian passage on December 9 and that efforts are underway to open it for trade as well.

“Our Syrian brothers requested a one-month preparation period. Once they (the Syrian side) are ready, we will also open the Yayladağı customs gate for trade passage. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been the voice of the oppressed, the state machinery has been working effectively,” stated the Minister.

He further emphasized that Turkiye's efforts since December 8 have been aimed at supporting the establishment of a new and free Syria. Bolat stressed that as Syria’s new government becomes more stable, Turkiye would continue its efforts to ensure a Syria where its people can live freely and with dignity.

The Minister stressed that the economic victories must follow military and political ones for the region's stability and prosperity. He also mentioned that Turkiye had taken steps to ease the process for Syrians returning home by clarifying customs procedures regarding household items, registered vehicles, jewelry, and cash allowances.

He added that Turkiye had already initiated urgent actions at all customs gates to manage returns and boost trade. On January 6, he held a videoconference with his counterpart from the new Syrian government to discuss these matters further.

Focus on Customs and Trade Relations

Bolat also highlighted the importance of diplomatic initiatives, such as the opening of the Syrian Embassy in Damascus and the Consulate General in Aleppo, which started operations on December 8. He addressed the controversy surrounding customs decisions announced on January 11, clarifying that they were not exclusive to Turkiye but applied to all countries and products.

After further discussions, customs duties were revised, with a reduction of up to 70% on tariffs for 269 items. Bolat confirmed that talks had started to renew the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between Turkiye and Syria.

Furthermore, MÜSİAD President Mahmut Asmalı expressed that the summit was crucial for helping Syria rise again and for charting a strong course towards a hopeful future. He emphasized the importance of solidarity and brotherhood in this process, and hoped the summit would lead to fruitful discussions on Syria's development strategies, national and international partnerships, and investment cooperation.

“We are confident that through cooperation, Syria will be rebuilt with peace and prosperity,” Asmalı stated. He added that, "Today is not about talking about the past; it is about moving towards the future. It's time to heal the wounds and focus on rebuilding."

IBF President Erol Yarar highlighted that the summit marked a new beginning for Turkiye-Syria relations, turning the page on the past's hardships. "Today marks the beginning of a new era, where Syria will be remembered not for hardship and displacement, but for economic collaboration, and for a brotherhood of nations and integrated states."

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, MÜSİAD President Mahmut Asmalı, and IBF President Erol Yarar participated as speakers in the panel titled "Strategic Approaches and Sustainable Development Goals in Turkiye-Syria Trade."