Jordanian companies shine at Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition
The 12th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition kicked off in Doha on Tuesday, featuring Jordanian firms from agriculture, marketing, manufacturing, and export sectors, Azernews reports.
Inaugurated by Qatari Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad Attiyah, the five-day event hosts 300 companies from 29 countries.
Jordanian businesses are showcasing advanced agricultural technologies and exploring investment opportunities with Qatari partners to strengthen their market presence.
The exhibition emphasizes the growing importance of agriculture in the Arab world, promoting food security, self-sufficiency, and sustainable practices amidst climate change challenges.
