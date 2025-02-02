Zelensky urges more air defenses after intense Russian strikes

2 February 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for stronger international support on Sunday, citing a surge in Russian attacks across the country, Azernews reports.

He reported that in just one week, Russia launched nearly 50 missiles, around 660 attack drones, and more than 760 guided aerial bombs targeting cities and communities.

"Russia will not stop on its own. The world must force it to end this brutal and unprovoked aggression," Zelensky wrote on social media, emphasizing the need for more air defense systems, long-range weapons, and increased sanctions on Moscow.

He thanked global allies for their continued support in helping Ukraine defend itself.