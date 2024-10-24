Subsidiary of KazTransOil JSC update production assets of Batumi Seaport

24 October 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In Batumi Oil Terminal LLC (100% of the share belongs to KazTransOil JSC) commissioned a new crane of the Stork type with a lifting capacity of up to 40 tons to equip the dry cargo terminal of Batumi Seaport LLC, Azernews reports.

"Updating the technical infrastructure will increase the efficiency of the port, which is important for its further development and competitiveness. This event is associated with an increase in the share of bulk cargo of Batumi Oil Terminal LLC," the message explains.

As a result of the installation of a new gantry crane, the technological productivity of the dry cargo terminal of Batumi Seaport LLC will increase.

"In particular, the operational capabilities of servicing large-tonnage vessels such as Handisize and Handymax will increase," the message says.

In January-September 2024, Batumi Seaport LLC handled 1 million 408 thousand tons of dry cargo, which is by 51.1 thousand tons more than in 9 months of 2023.

As part of its development strategy, Batumi Oil Terminal LLC has initiated two significant investment projects aimed at increasing the volume of transshipment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and light petroleum products. These projects involve the modernization and expansion of the terminal infrastructure, which will allow the company to increase the efficiency of processing these types of cargo, meeting the growing demand in the market and strengthening the competitiveness of the port.

The initiative is part of a long-term plan for the development of the port, which should help increase its cargo turnover and improve its position as an important logistics hub in the region.

