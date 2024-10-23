Thousand liters of contaminated water flow out of a nuclear waste plant per day in Britain

23 October 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Every day, thousands of liters of contaminated water seep into the ground from a nuclear waste plant in Cumbria, UK, Azernews reports.

The Magnox chip storage bunker, one of the largest nuclear facilities in Europe, is considered one of the most dangerous buildings, and work is underway to move waste from there to safer and more modern facilities.

But the report released on Wednesday says that slow progress will delay work until about the end of the 2050s, with serious implications for security and finances. The National Audit Office reported that a leak in the building occurred in 2019, and currently about 2,100 liters of dirty water flows into the ground every day. But since it is dangerous to enter the building, engineers cannot fix the leak and even find it difficult to determine the exact cause. This means that the leak is expected to continue for another 30 years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz