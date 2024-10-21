Beijing accused United States and Canada of destabilizing Taiwan Strait

21 October 2024 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The passage of the US and Canadian fleets through the Taiwan Strait violates peace and stability in the region, Azernews reports.

"The actions of the United States and Canada are creating chaos in the Taiwan Strait and undermining peace and stability," Li Xi said. According to him, the Chinese Armed Forces sent warships and aircraft to the region in accordance with laws and regulations to control the passage of American and Canadian ships.

On October 20, the American destroyer USS Higgins and the Canadian patrol ship Vancouver crossed the Taiwan Strait.

The situation around Taiwan has significantly worsened after the visit to the island in early August 2022 by the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. China regarded this move as U.S. support for Taiwanese separatism.

It should be noted that official relations between China and Taiwan were severed in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who were defeated in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, found refuge in Taiwan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz