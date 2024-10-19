Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov embarks on official visit to Moscow

19 October 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, has arrived in Moscow for an official visit, as reported by Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

During his visit, Japarov will participate in events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region and the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Russia. Additionally, a joint meeting of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and the Russian government is scheduled, along with bilateral meetings and an extensive cultural program.

The official delegation accompanying Japarov includes members of the Cabinet of Ministers, plenipotentiary representatives of the President of Kyrgyzstan from various regions, and heads of state agencies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz