Number of all-inclusive hotels in Turkiye may be reduced

16 October 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkish businessmen suggest that there may be fewer all-inclusive hotels in the country in the future, Azernews reports.

One of the members of the Ankara Association of Young Entrepreneurs, Mustafa Korkutata, told the Turkiye newspaper about this.

In his opinion, the all-inclusive system has turned into "consumer terrorism".

"Every year, 50 billion lira (about $1.4 billion) is wasted. The number of tourist accommodation facilities where the all-inclusive system is used will decrease," Korkutata believes. He notes that all inclusive leads to the spoilage of very large volumes of products that cannot be fully implemented in hotels. On average, 200-400 g of food is thrown from each plate.

The businessman believes that in the future, hotels will try to switch to a new scheme of providing meals to vacationers. In this regard, hotels and restaurants can build a new scheme of cooperation.

"Tourists will be taken out of the hotel in the evenings, driven around the city center, and then taken to dinner at restaurants with which there are agreements. Thanks to this method, businesses will be able to earn better and compete more effectively, for example, with neighboring Greece in terms of prices," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz