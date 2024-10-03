US recognized slowness of its defense industry

3 October 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China is experiencing economic problems, but its defense spending is growing, and in some areas the Chinese defense industry is significantly ahead of the American one, Azernews reports.

China develops and manufactures weapons systems designed to deter the United States in a short time, its defense industry actually works as in a military environment, the article says.

So, China has already caught up with the United States in its ability to create weapons in huge quantities. This country has become the world's largest shipbuilder, ahead of its rival: China's production capacity in this area, according to the FA, is about 230 times higher than the American ones.

Between 2021 and early 2024, China's defense enterprises produced over 400 modern fighter jets and 20 large warships. The country has also been able to double its stock of nuclear warheads and more than double its stock of ballistic and cruise missiles. A new stealth bomber was also developed.

All this, the authors of the article note, has turned the People's Republic of China into a "military heavyweight," while the United States defense industry is unable to keep up with such development, it lacks resources and flexibility.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz