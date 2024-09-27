Total Energy buys 45% of U.S. shale gas project from Lewis Energy

27 September 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

French TotalEnergies is buying a 45% stake in the dry gas production project in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas from the American Lewis Energy Group, Azernews reports.

It is noted that this deal further strengthens the integration of TotalEnergies into the US gas value chain.

The development of the acquired assets will potentially allow gas production in the amount of about 400 million cubic feet per day by 2028.

In April, TotalEnergies acquired Lewis Energy's 20% stake in the EOG Resources project in the Eagle Ford basin.

With a production volume of over 10 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2023, TotalEnergies became the number one LNG exporter in the United States thanks to its 16.6% stake in the Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana and several long-term procurement agreements.

The company's LNG export capacity will reach 15 million tons per year by 2030.



