Armenian MP in Iran becomes head of Iran-Armenia Friendship Group

27 September 2024 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

The leadership of the Iran-Armenia, Sierra Leone, and France Friendship Group has been determined in the 12th Iranian Parliament, Azernews reports, citing ICANA website.

Ara Shaverdyan, the representative of Armenians living in Tehran and northern Iran, has been elected as the head of the Iran-Armenia, Sierra Leone, and France Friendship Group.

Additionally, Gegard Mansourian, the representative of Armenians living in southern Iran and Isfahan, has been appointed as the second vice-chair of the friendship group.

---

