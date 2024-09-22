New French Government announced following consultations

22 September 2024 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

The new composition of the French government has been approved after several weeks of intense consultations, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

Alexi Kohler, head of the French presidential administration, announced the list of ministers.

Jean-Noel Barrot from the Democratic Movement Party has been appointed the new foreign minister, replacing Stéphane Séjourne of the Renaissance party, who has been named vice president of the European Commission responsible for the EU's prosperity and industrial strategy at the suggestion of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The position of Minister of Defense has been entrusted to Sébastien Lecornu. French media note that candidates proposed by the president are typically appointed to the posts of defense and foreign ministers.

