Johnny Depp to receive career honor at Rome Film Festival, where Modi to launch in Italy

Johnny Depp will be honored with a career award at the Rome Film Festival, where “Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness” – his film about 72 hours in the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani — will launch in Italy following its bow at San Sebastian, Azernews reports.

“Modi,” which stars Italy’s Riccardo Scamarcio as the bad boy painter and sculptor who became famous for the groundbreaking modern style of his portraits and nudes, will play in Rome’s non-competitive Grand Public section before being released in Italy by new production/distribution player Be Water in tandem with Maestro Distribution and Medusa Film.

Besides Scamarcio, the film’s stellar cast also comprises Al Pacino as international art collector Maurice Gangnat, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham (“The Irishman”), Bruno Gouery (“The White Lotus”), Ryan McParland (“Halo”) and Sally Phillips (“Bridget Jones” trilogy).

“Modi” takes place in Paris during World War I, over the course of 72 turbulent hours “that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend,” according to the film’s provided synopsis.

The film is produced by Barry Navidi Prods. and IN.2 Films with Andrea Iervolino, CEO of the Ilbe Group.

“Modi” marks Depp’s return to directing after his 1997 debut with the critically panned “The Brave.” It is also one of the actor’s first projects since his 2022 court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he sued her for defamation after she accused him of domestic abuse. Depp ultimately won the case, though the controversy caused by it has impacted his career. He made his festival comeback in Cannes last year with a starring role in Maïwenn’s “Jeanne du Barry.”

The 19th edition of the Rome Film Festival will run Oct. 16-27.

