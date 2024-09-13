Estonia to invest 40 million euros to strengthen border with Russia

13 September 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

The government of Estonia plans to allocate 40 million euros next year to strengthen its border with Russia, Azernews reports citing state television and radio ERR, Foreign Minister Lauri Laanemets proposed this measure.

The funds will be used to upgrade existing facilities from the initial border infrastructure construction, complete access roads, and enhance telecommunication systems. The regulation of border infrastructure is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Laanemets also mentioned that Estonia aims to develop a drone defense system for the border. Additionally, the possibility of forming a special detachment of reservists to assist law enforcement agencies during a "migration crisis" is being considered. However, implementing these measures will require an additional 60 million euros in 2025.

