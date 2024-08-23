23 August 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

A Russian Roll-On/Roll-Off (RORO) vessel filled with fuel train cars was hit and sunk by a Ukrainian missile near the Kerchi Bridge, Russian media and milbloggers claim. The fate of more than a dozen crew members after the attack in the Black Sea port of Kavkaz remains unknown.

“After the Ukrainian armed forces hit the Neptun with a missile, 15 people on board Merchant Conro with the fuel tanks gone,” the Russian The base the news station reported on Telegram. “The ship, damaged as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, sank in the waters of Kavkaz port. This was reported by the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory. They added that there are no sources of fire on the territory of the port itself.”

After the attack, videos appeared on social media showing the ship engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air.

