Electricity suspended in Kuwait due to fuel cuts

18 August 2024 22:01 (UTC+04:00)

The electricity supply has been suspended in some areas of the capital of Kuwait.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy of the country has released information about this.

The interruptions in the fuel supply of thermal power plants were the reason for the power outage. Besides, the operation of desalination plants has also been stopped.

To note the total amount of electricity generated in Kuwait in 2022 was about 83.5 terawatt hours, compared to 57.5 terawatt hours in 2011.

Kuwait is wholly reliant on fossil fuels for energy generation and by 2030, its energy demand is expected to triple. In order to diversify its energy mix, the country targets to increase the share of renewable generation to 15% by 2030.

Besides, Kuwait has 9 utility-scale power plants in operation, with a total capacity of 17829.5 MW.

