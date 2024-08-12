Tests of a robot for anti-terrorist operations began in South Korea

12 August 2024 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea has completed the development of a four-legged robot for counter-terrorism operations, and the country's armed forces have begun testing it, Azernews reports.

In the next six months, the military will evaluate the effectiveness of the robot dog, after which they will make a final decision on its use. It took only two years to develop the prototype with the participation of Hyundai Rotem and Rainbow Robotics.

The robot dog moves at a speed of more than 4 kilometers per hour, can overcome obstacles with a height of more than 20 centimeters. It is also equipped with day and night vision cameras for surveillance and reconnaissance. The robot can also be equipped with remotely controlled firearms to perform combat missions.

Its main functions will be to identify terrorist threats in buildings before recruiting personnel, as well as responding to the actions of potential terrorists. One of the army units also uses a robot in an experiment to conduct search and reconnaissance operations in conjunction with the military.

