Uzbekistan, JBIC explore opportunities for expanded cooperation

13 August 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have explored potential avenues for deeper collaboration, Azernews reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry, Ilham Makhkamov, the Uzbek Transport Minister, recently met with Hayashi Nobumitsu, JBIC Governor.

The discussions focused on advancing Uzbekistan's transport infrastructure, including promising projects in road management and aviation with JBIC’s involvement.

In April, Uzbekistan and JBIC also explored new socially significant international public-private partnership (PPP) projects aimed at modernizing drinking water supply and sewerage infrastructure.

Additionally, the parties reviewed the potential for attracting investments from Japanese companies across various sectors of Uzbekistan's economy.

As of July 2024, the portfolio of joint projects between Uzbekistan and JBIC has exceeded $3.7 billion.

