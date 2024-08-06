Italy ranks 2nd in EU for organ donation rate in 2023

6 August 2024 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, Italy achieved the second highest organ donation rate in the European Union, Azernews reports citing Agenzia ANSA, which cited the latest annual activity report on transplants.

With a rate of 28.2 donors per million residents, Italy ranked second only to Spain, the global leader with 48.9 donors per million. Italy surpassed France (26.3), Great Britain (21.3), and Germany (11.4).

This result was validated by the annual activity report on transplants available on the National Transplant Centre's website. Preliminary data released in January indicated that 2023 was the most successful year on record.

