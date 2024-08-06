Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan keen to take their multifaceted partnership to next level

6 August 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed the further advancement of a multifaceted partnership between the two countries, Azernews reports citing a source in the Kazakh presidential administration.

"The head of state received the assistant to the President of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva. During the meeting, current issues of further advancing the multifaceted partnership between the two countries were discussed," the source said.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the allied and strategic nature of the interaction between the country and Uzbekistan.

He drove home the point about the need to establish strong connections between the administrations of the presidents to ramp up the high-level political dialogue.

Special attention was paid to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in the informational and ideological, cultural and humanitarian, and educational spheres, as well as in the field of youth policy.

---

