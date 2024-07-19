Third gastronomic street created in the capital of Uzbekistan

19 July 2024 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Another street in Tashkent will become a gastronomic one and will be transformed into an entertainment center, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of Mikrokreditbank, which is involved in the implementation of the project, Sadyk Asimov Street will turn into a 24-hour entertainment center for residents and guests of the city and attract foreign tourists.

The project provides for original lighting, the installation of benches and urns, the planting of ornamental trees, the installation of irrigation systems, the organization of a musical system, the creation of decorative arches and columns. Photo zones, sidewalks and bike paths, parking lots, playgrounds and 3D monitors will appear on the street.

The publications note that all points of catering and trade on this street will be equipped with terminals accepting payments in foreign currency, modern ATMs and information kiosks will be installed around the clock.

At the same time, some media outlets report that the news about the transformation of the street into a gastronomic one caused negative comments on social networks. Users are afraid that loud music at night will interfere with residents of nearby houses, and the movement of cars along the street will be difficult.

It should be recalled that earlier it was decided that the streets of Taras Shevchenko and Sultanali Mashhadi in the capital would become gastronomic.

---

