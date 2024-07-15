Growth rate of China's GDP in six months amounted to 5%

15 July 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The growth rate of the Chinese economy in January -June reached 5%, Azernews reports.

The report shows that in six months China's GDP exceeded 61.68 trillion yuan (about $8.64 trillion at the current exchange rate).

The dynamics of the agricultural sector was at the level of 3.5% (3.06 trillion yuan, or $429 billion), and in industry and services amounted to 5.8% (23.65 trillion yuan, or $3.31 trillion) and 4.6% (34.96 trillion yuan, or $4.9 trillion), respectively.

It should be recalled that on July 3, within the framework of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization held in Astana, the "Joint Declaration on the establishment of strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China" was adopted.

The document also provides for the assistance of the parties to the implementation of projects in the fields of transport and communications, green energy, processing and production, infrastructure, digital economy, agriculture, etc. to achieve high-quality development of Azerbaijani-Chinese trade and economic cooperation.

