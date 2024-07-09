Italy to purchase 24 new Eurofighter fighter jets

9 July 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Italian Ministry of Defense has approved a decree on the purchase of 24 new Eurofighter Typhoon fighters for the republic's Air Force, Azernews reports.

These are new generation machines equipped with electronic equipment capable of controlling and controlling drones. This is a strategically important order, the profile portal notes, since it leads not only to strengthening the Air Force's equipment, but also corresponds to the goals of the Global Combat Aviation Program. Aircraft maintenance will be carried out at the factories of the Italian military-industrial concern Leonardo, the portal suggested.

According to Reuters, it is planned to spend €7.5 billion on the purchase of these aircraft over 11 years.

Earlier it was reported about the agreement between Leonardo and the German concern Rheinmetall, involving the creation of a new joint venture (JV) in order to develop a European industrial and technological approach in the field of defense systems. The agreement provides for the industrial development and subsequent maintenance of a new type of main battle tank. In addition, Italy will purchase new Leopard tanks in the coming years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz