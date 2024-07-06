Kazakhstan sees surge in MasterCard payment card usage

6 July 2024 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

The number of MasterCard Worldwide payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan amounted to 11.8 million at the beginning of June 2024, Azernews reports.

The number of cards has increased by 3.3 million since the beginning of June 2023 (8.5 million), according to data from Kazakhstan's National Bank.

At the same time, the usage of MasterCard Worldwide payment cards also continued to grow. Thus, the number of cards used at the start of June 2024 exceeded 3.06 million (2.6 million at the start of June 2023).

In general, the number of MasterCard debit cards by June 1, 2024, was 11.5 million; credit cards - 150,100; and debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid - 159,100. About 2.99 million debit cards, 43,300 credit cards, and 28,400 debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid were used at the same time.

As of June 1, 2024, Kazakhstan had 77.4 million payment cards in circulation. Debit cards account for 80 percent of all payment cards in the country, while credit cards account for 15.9 percent. Debit cards with credit limits and prepaid cards account for 4.1 percent of the total.

