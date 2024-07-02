Philippines' budget for 2025 increased by more than 10 percent

2 July 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos approved the proposed national budget for 2025 in the amount of approximately $107.97 billion, which is 10.1 percent more than the 2024 budget, Azernews reports.

Budget Minister Maria Pangandaman noted that the budget, equal to 22 percent of the country's gross domestic product, corresponds to the Development Plan for 2023-2028.

According to the information, the institutions receiving the main share of the State budget include education, public works, health, internal affairs, local government and defense.

The Government will submit the proposed budget to the Congress for discussion.

